DPM Tharman to meet global finance heads during US trip

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be making a trip to Washington, DC, from Apr 18 to 23, where he will meet the heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Prime Minister's Office said in a press release on Tuesday (Apr 18) that Mr Tharman will also be meeting with top US officials and heads of other multilateral development institutions.

The Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies will also speak at the Bretton Woods Committee Annual Meeting, chair a Group of Thirty Occasional Lecture and participate in meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the press release said.

Mr Tharman will be accompanied by officials from the PMO and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, it added.