DPM Tharman to visit Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be in China from Jun 25 to Jun 29, in a visit that will take him to Beijing, Tianjin and Dalian.



Announcing the dates on Saturday (Jun 24), the Prime Minister's Office said Mr Tharman will attend the World Economic Forum's annual June meeting - often called the Summer Davos - which Dalian is hosting this year.



He will call on Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the meeting.

In Beijing, Mr Tharman will meet with leaders of financial agencies. They include Mr Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People’s Bank of China, Mr Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, as well as Mr Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Issues, will also visit the Tianjin Eco-City, one of three government-to-government projects between China and Singapore.

He will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State Sim Ann, as well as officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of National Development, the Monetary Authority of Singapore ans International Enterprise Singapore.