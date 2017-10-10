DPM Tharman to visit Washington DC and Moscow

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be visiting Washington DC and Moscow from Wednesday (Oct 11) to next Tuesday.

As chairman of the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance, Mr Tharman will chair a meeting of the group and a G30 International Banking Seminar in Washington DC, said the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said in a press release on Tuesday.

He will also participate in several other meetings held together with the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

In Moscow, Mr Tharman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will co-chair the eighth High-level Russia-Singapore Inter-Government Commission, MCI said.

In addition, he will be involved in the Open Innovation Forum at Skolkovo and the Russia-Singapore Business Forum, and meet with Russian government ministers and the central bank governor.

For the Moscow leg of his trip, MCI said Mr Tharman will be accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower and Foreign Affairs Josephine Teo, Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, as well as officials from various agencies.

Advertisement