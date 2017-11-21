Dr Tony Tan appointed director and special advisor of GIC

SINGAPORE: Global investment firm GIC announced on Tuesday (Nov 21) that former President Tony Tan Keng Yam has been appointed director and special advisor of GIC, with effect from Jan 1, 2018.

Mr Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive officer of GIC, said: “As special advisor, Dr Tan will provide much value in broadening and strengthening GIC’s network of senior statesmen and leaders of corporations and institutions who may be constructive in advancing the business and interests of GIC. We will also benefit from his extensive knowledge and perspectives on global matters.”

Dr Tan was former deputy chairman and executive director of GIC from September 2005 to June 2011. He went on to serve as the 7th President of Singapore until Aug 31, 2017.