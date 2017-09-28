Driver arrested after car crashes into tree at Braddell Road

SINGAPORE: A driver was arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing his car into a tree along Braddell Road on Wednesday (Sep 27) night.

Police said it was alerted to an accident involving two cars and a taxi at Braddell Road at about 11.30pm.

A dashcam video posted online showed that the car drove onto the road divider and into a tree. The impact of the collision caused it to hit another car.

Channel NewsAsia understands that debris from the crash also hit a taxi. The taxi driver was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The male car driver was arrested for suspected drink driving, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.