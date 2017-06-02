Driver arrested for evading road block, suspected drug offences

SINGAPORE: Two police officers were injured after pursuing a driver who evaded a road block, beating red lights and going against the flow of traffic as they gave chase in the early hours of Friday (Jun 2).



The 43-year-old man drove off when officers manning the road block at Mackenzie Road at about 1am asked to see his driving licence, police said in a news release.



Beating red lights along the way, the man also drove against the flow of traffic on Portsdown Road towards Normanton Road.



Police officers eventually managed to detain the driver, who put up a violent struggle, hurting two police officers.

The officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Drug-related items were also seized from the car.

Items seized from the car. (Photo: SPF)

The driver was arrested for evading a road block, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and other driving- and drug- related offences.

His passenger, a 34-year-old woman, was arrested for allegedly consuming controlled drugs.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Motorists convicted for dangerous driving could be fined up to S$3,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both for their first offence.



Those convicted of evading a road block could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.