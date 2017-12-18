Driver flees after crashing car into drain along Sims Way

SINGAPORE: A driver who crashed his car into a drain along Sims Way on Sunday night (Dec 17) abandoned his vehicle after the accident.

Police said they were alerted to the accident along Sims Way, towards Mountbatten Road at around 8.50pm. No injuries were reported, police added.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver abandoned the vehicle after the crash and authorities are still in the process of contacting the vehicle owner.



(Photo: SG Road Vigilante/Facebook)

Photos of the white Mitsubishi in the ditch have gone viral on social media.

Police investigations are ongoing.

