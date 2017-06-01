Driver injured after loose tyre hits car on West Coast Highway

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old driver was injured after his car was hit by a loose tyre on West Coast Highway on Thursday morning (Jun 1).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver was hit by a tyre that had come loose from a trailer on the opposite side of the expressway.



Dashcam footage posted on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page shows the tyre rolling through the trees on the centre divider before hitting the front of the driver's car.







Police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along West Coast Highway towards Jalan Buroh, at 7.57am. The driver, who was conscious, was taken to the National University Hospital.

The post accompanying the video said that the driver suffered a minor injury on his right ear and was placed under observation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In March, a 57-year-old motorcyclist died after he was hit by a loose tyre on Kranji Expressway, after the impact caused the motorcycle to skid.