Driver, passenger taken to hospital after car flips over at Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old driver and a passenger were taken to hospital after the car they were in flipped over at Bukit Batok on Friday morning (Dec 22).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars at the junction of Bukit Batok Street 23 and Bukit Batok Industrial Park at 11.10am.

The driver and his passenger, a 31-year-old man, were conscious when they were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia understands the car hit a kerb and flipped over. The occupants of the other car were unhurt.



The accident happened at the junction of Bukit Batok Street 23 and Bukit Batok Industrial Park. (Photo: Wong Weng Koon)

Two people were taken to hospital after the accident. (Photo: Wong Weng Koon)

