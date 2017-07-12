Driver trapped in van after collision with SBS Transit bus at one-north

SINGAPORE: A van driver was trapped in his vehicle on Wednesday (Jul 12) after his vehicle collided with an SBS Transit bus in the one-north area.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of one-north Crescent and Portsdown Road at about 2.05pm.

It added that the van driver, a man in his 40s, had to be extricated using hydraulic rescue tools. He was taken to the National University Hospital with multiple injuries.

A van and a public bus collided at a cross junction in the one-north area on Jul 12, 2017.

SCDF said it deployed a Red Rhino, two support vehicles and an ambulance to the scene.