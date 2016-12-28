Driving instructors can continue conducting lessons until age of 75

SINGAPORE: The upper age limit for driving instructors will be raised to 75 years starting from Jan 1, 2017, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 28).

The current age limit for driving instructors is 70.

With this revision, driving instructors who are 70 or older can continue to conduct driving lessons until they turn 75 years of age, if they pass their annual enhanced medical examination.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Lee noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs has, over the years, received feedback that many driving instructors want to continue teaching beyond the current age limit of 70, if they are still fit and healthy.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee wrote that the change will "allow qualified and experienced instructors who teach privately or in driving schools to continue teaching and imparting good and safe driving skills to learner drivers if they are mentally alert and in good health".

Mr Lee cited the example of Teo Boo Koon, a driving instructor who will turn 70 next year. "He has taught many generations of drivers on our roads. With this change, we look forward to Mr Teo and his colleagues continuing to impart good driving skills, safe driving habits and road etiquette to new drivers."