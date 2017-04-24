Drowning of 84-year-old engineer a ‘tragic industrial misadventure’: Coroner

SINGAPORE: The drowning of an 84-year-old engineer who slipped and fell unnoticed into the sea could have been prevented with basic safety procedures, State Coroner Marvin Bay said on Monday (Apr 24).

Mr Lim Meng Hoe was not wearing a life vest when his body was pulled from Pandan River at about 1.15pm on Oct 31 last year, after he was spotted floating in the sea.

Mr Lim, who worked for Pan United Shipping, had gone to the shipyard at Pandan Road to repair an engine of a tugboat belonging to AZ Marine. CCTV footage showed Mr Lim drowned after falling through a 90-centimetre gap between two tugboats as he tried to jump from one to another.



The vessel was among a cluster of vessels berthed parallel to each other. For Mr Lim to reach the tugboat in question, he would have had to climb a gangway and cross four or five tugboats before getting to the boat he was to repair. Mr Lim lost his balance and fell into the water at about 10.20am, according to CCTV footage, which means he was undiscovered for about two hours.



“It is unsafe for people to traverse the length of six vessels by hopping over the gaps between the vessels. This is especially so for older people like Mr Lim and where the crosser is crossing alone without a life vest,” Mr Bay said.



Mr Lim was found fully clothed, with his personal effects and cash still in his pocket. The only injury was abrasions on both elbows. A forensic pathologist certified Mr Lim’s cause of death to be drowning and the state coroner ruled out foul play.



Mr Lim’s younger brother, whom he lived with, said the older man had no issues with his colleagues, no “relational stresses” and was healthy apart from asthma. The younger Mr Lim said his brother had been separated from his wife for decades and lost touch with his children. Mr Lim had left the house that morning without any complaint of feeling unwell, he added.



“One is left to wonder if the outcome would have been different had Mr Lim crossed with a life vest and a partner to raise the alarm immediately upon his fall,” Mr Bay said. The coroner also suggested adding other safety measures, such as a temporary gangway, “to afford ready access” to vessels berthed parallel to each other.

