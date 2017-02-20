Drug trafficker denies Metro scion worked with him to traffic cannabis

SINGAPORE: Metro scion Ong Jenn has been accused of conspiring to traffic in cannabis, but the man he is accused of working with – convicted drug trafficker Mohamad Ismail Abdul Majid – denied this allegation.



Ismail, who is currently serving a 22-year jail term, testified on Monday (Feb 20) that Ong had no idea from whom or where the drugs came from, or even how much they cost. When he struck a deal with Ong in October 2014 to sell him 500 grams of cannabis, Ismail doubled the price.



He told Ong that 500g of cannabis would cost him S$5,000, when he had bought 1kg for just over S$4,000.



Ong never asked where Ismail’s supply of cannabis was coming from – not that Ismail would have told him. “Nobody will tell that. He also won’t ask," Ismail said, testifying on the second day of Ong’s trial on Monday.



Ismail said he met Ong through a mutual friend, and that they had known each other for “a few years”. He described Ong as “a good friend”.



Ismail was arrested on Oct 30, 2014, along Jurong Port Road, after collecting a supply of cannabis to sell to Ong. He paid S$1,200 for two blocks of cannabis.



The day before, he had collected S$2,000 – an “advance” from Ong – to pay for the drugs which Ong had ordered, he claimed.



And before his arrest on Oct 30, Ismail had visited Ong at his office at Ngee Ann City – the offices of Metro Holdings are in Tower A – to collect another S$1,000. But after he had pocketed the money, Ismail told Ong to “wait five minutes” while he collected the drugs to pass to Ong.



However, Ismail never showed up. Phone records show Ong called him 27 times, but Ismail never answered.



Ismail said he had arranged to meet his supplier nearby, but the Malaysian man got lost, and he had to take a taxi to Jurong Port Road to meet him instead. He was arrested shortly after.



STROKE SOURCE OF INCONSISTENT TESTIMONY?

Ong’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, said not all the money Ong had given Ismail had been for drugs. Pointing to a text message sent by Ismail to Ong, in which Ismail asked Ong to “please help me one last time”, Mr Tan said Ismail had actually been asking Ong to lend him money, as he had done before.



Ismail denied this. He also denied he borrowed any money from Ong to pay his medical bills following a stroke in early July 2014.



Mr Tan suggested Ismail’s inability to remember certain details is the result of this stroke.

Ismail gave inconsistent evidence throughout Monday, changing his mind about whether he met Ong once or twice on Oct 29 and 30, and about how much cash he had collected as “advance payment”.



But he was consistent when he insisted multiple times Ong’s relationship with him was that of a “buyer and seller”. He said Ong would not have known what he did with the money, and whether the cash was in fact for the drugs.



Ong was arrested the next day on Oct 31 with S$2,000 in his pocket. He admitted this was to pay Ismail for the cannabis.



The trail continues on Tuesday.



Ong is the grandson of Ong Tjoe Kim, the founder of Singapore’s iconic Metro department stores, and the son of its former group managing director, Jopie Ong, who helmed the company for more than 40 years until his death last year.



Ong faces a total of eight drugs charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The current trial will deal with two of those charges, with the remaining six stood down. The two charges relate to 92.68 grams of cannabis and 385.1 grams of cannabis mixture, which Deputy Public Prosecutors Ong Luan Tze and Michelle Lu say Ong and Ismail conspired to traffic.