Drugs worth S$418,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

The 'ice', cannabis, Erimin-5 and Ecstasy tablets were found hidden in boxes of washing powder, flour and cereal.

SINGAPORE: Authorities intercepted a "sizeable quantity" of "ice", cannabis and Erimin-5 that arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint in the guise of washing powder, flour and cereal, the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (May 3).

At about 10.40pm on Tuesday, officers at Woodlands Checkpoint stopped a Singapore-registered car, driven by a lone Singaporean man, for further checks.



They found three plastic bags containing different boxes in the car. Upon further inspection, they discovered Erimin-5 tablets that were hidden in a box of washing powder.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was called in, and its officers found about 3.1kg of methamphetamine or "ice", 2kg of cannabis, 1,700 Erimin-5 tablets and 60 Ecstasy tablets, ICA and CNB said in a joint news release on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old driver of the car was arrested, they added.

CNB followed up with an operation to arrest those suspected of being the intended recipients of the drugs.

Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested around Woodlands Avenue 4 at about 1.10am on Wednesday.



In the car of one of the suspects, a 32-year-old Singaporean man, CNB officers recovered 17 Ecstasy tablets, 8g of "ice", S$22,800 in cash, a digital weighing scale and numerous empty plastic sachets.

They also found S$12,250 in cash in the car belonging to the other two suspects, a 27-year-old Singaporean man and 24-year-old Singaporean woman, they said. Small amounts of ice, ketamine and cannabis were seized from the 27-year-old man's Pasir Ris home.

At about 5.35am the same day, CNB officers arrested another suspected drug trafficker, a 25-year-old Singaporean man, near Orchard Towers.

Investigations into all five suspects are ongoing.

The penalty for trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine - enough to feed the addictions of about 185 abusers for a week - or more than 500g of cannabis is death.