Drunk driver rammed people at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club; police investigating

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an incident in which a drunk driver allegedly rammed a group of people with his car at Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club on Saturday evening (Feb 25).

Hotline caller Richard Tan tipped off Channel NewsAsia about the incident, which he said involved a driver in a dark-coloured Mercedes. He has made a police report about the incident.

In the police report, a copy of which was obtained by Channel NewsAsia, Mr Tan said had been leaving Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club at around 10.40pm with a group of friends when they encountered the car, which was trying to enter the club’s carpark.





The entrance of Yio Chu Kang Grassroots Club (above), where the alleged incident occurred. (Photo: Richard Tan)

The driver honked at them, before getting out of the car and shouting vulgarities at them, said Mr Tan, adding that the driver “smelled intoxicated”.

Mr Tan and his friends moved to the pavement, he said, but the car swerved sharply and hit them. About six or seven people were hit by the car, he added.

Mr Tan also told Channel NewsAsia that the driver had punched his friend - whom he identified as Mr Ting - breaking his glasses. “I tried to stop the driver from causing further harm and grabbed him,” he said. “But in the midst of the struggle he swung his arm, causing me to drop my phone and crack the screen.”

He added that the driver abandoned his car and fled on foot towards Ang Mo Kio.

The police said they were alerted to a case of “causing hurt by rash act” at 190 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8. A spokesperson added that when police officers arrived, the person allegedly involved in the case had already left the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.