Dry and warm days in third week of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: A little less rain can be expected in the second half of October compared to the first half of the month, said the Meteorological Service in an advisory on Monday (Oct 16).

Several dry and warm days can be expected this week, and for the rest of the second fortnight, short thundery showers are forecast to fall mostly in the afternoon on four to six days, the Met Service said. On some of these days, the showers could extend into the evening.

It added that the passage of Sumatra squalls could bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds between the pre-dawn hours and early morning on one or two days.



Total rainfall for October is expected to be slightly above normal, the Met Service said.

The daily temperatures on most days is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C. However, the temperature could be as high as 35°C on days that are expected to be dry and warm.