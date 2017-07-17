Dry and warm weather forecast for second half of July

SINGAPORE: Unlike the first two weeks of July, the weather for the second half of the month is expected to be dry and warm, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Monday (Jul 17).

The daily maximum temperatures are forecast to be around 32°C, with some days seeing a high of around 34°C.

Still, there could be short, thundery showers expected mostly in the afternoon for four to six days and widespread thundery showers on one or two days in the early hours of the day, MSS said.



Rainfall forecast for the month remains normal, despite the above-average rainfall for the first two weeks of July. Paya Lebar saw the highest rainfall of 168.4mm while the lowest rainfall was recorded in Changi at 77.2mm.



"The wet weather in the first fortnight of the month was also due to the passage of Sumatra squalls which brought widespread thundery showers with gusty winds to Singapore on some days between the predawn hours and early morning," said MSS.

During this period, the highest daily rainfall of 110.6mm was recorded in Bukit Timah on Jul 14.

Night-time weather during this period was generally cool with daily minimum temperatures dipping to between 22.3°C and 24°C on 10 days. The lowest daily temperature of 22.3°C was recorded in the Marina South area on Jul 12. Additionally, the daily maximum temperatures ranged between 28.7°C and 33.7°C.