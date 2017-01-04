Duo arrested for allegedly hurting man with weapon

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for allegedly hurting a 38-year-old man in Kallang with a sharp object.

In a news release on Wednesday (Jan 4), police said the men, aged 52 and 53, are believed to have had a dispute with the victim before they attacked him. The incident took place at Jalan Ayer at 10.40am on Tuesday.

Police added that the suspects were arrested within three hours.

Investigations against the 53-year-old suspect are ongoing. As for the 52-year-old, he will be charged on Thursday with the offence of Voluntarily Causing Hurt with Dangerous Weapons. If convicted, he could be jailed up to seven years and or fined.