Duo arrested for allegedly pawning fake gold bars

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 17 and 25, have been arrested for suspected involvement in several cases of attempted cheating, police said on Thursday (Apr 6).

On Mar 30, police received a report that the two suspects had tried to pawn two gold bars, believed to be fake.

With the help of CCTV evidence, the two suspects were identified and arrested on Wednesday.

The younger suspect was arrested along Race Course Road while the older man was nabbed along Holland Close.

Investigations against both suspects are ongoing. If found guilty of cheating, they could be jailed up to 10 years.