Duo arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle parts, selling them online

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle parts and putting them up for sale on Facebook.

The police said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 23) that it received several reports about brake components of large capacity motorcycles being stolen in the Woodlands and Marsiling housing estates between end-February and mid-March this year.

Officers from Jurong Division identified the suspects using police cameras and arrested the 24-year-old and 26-year-old men at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, respectively, on Wednesday.

They also seized a plier, two spanners and a set of hex keys from the 24-year-old suspect.

Police said both suspects will be charged in court on Friday for stealing motor vehicle component parts with common intention. If convicted, they face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

Authorities also advised motorcycle owners to take precautions such as parking their vehicles in well-lit areas, installing anti-theft alarm systems, securing their vehicles with locking devices and verifying if the parts they purchase are from legitimate dealers.