Duo arrested for cheating friend in inheritance scam

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 58 and 62, have been arrested for allegedly cheating their mutual friend more than S$45,000 in an inheritance scam.

In a news release on Tuesday (Mar 7), police said they received a report from a victim who handed over more than S$45,000 to help a mutual friend "pay Malaysian authorities".

The transactions, which took place between February 2016 and March this year, were meant to facilitate the retrieval of an inheritance of more than US$15 million.

Despite promises that his loan would be returned, the victim failed to recover his money from both suspects, police said.

The suspects were arrested along Bedok Reservoir Road on Thursday.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday for cheating. If found guilty, they face up to 10 years' jail and a fine.