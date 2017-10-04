Duo convicted of fatally assaulting Frenchman at Orchard Towers

SINGAPORE: Two young men were convicted on Wednesday (Oct 4) of fatally assaulting a 34-year-old Frenchman at Orchard Towers in April last year.

Radin Abdullah Syaafii Radin Badruddin and Muhammad Daniel Abdul Jalil, both 24, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for causing grievous hurt to Navarro Dorian Regis, who died in May 2016 after spending about six weeks in a coma.

They were initially charged with murder.

Daniel was convicted of a second charge for assaulting Mr Navarro’s friend, Goudal Pierre Eric Jules Jean, who had tried to shield him from the men’s assault. Daniel punched the 29-year-old in the face, fracturing his nose.

The Frenchmen had just left a club at Orchard Towers at about 5.30am on Apr 1, 2016 when they chanced upon Radin and Daniel and their group of friends on the second floor of the building.

Daniel was caught in a fistfight with another man, who knocked Daniel’s hat off his head. The hat fell at Mr Navarro’s feet. He picked it up and tossed it back to the group.

Radin took offence. He felt Mr Navarro was “mocking” them, Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng said. Radin confronted the Frenchmen and demanded Mr Navarro apologise.

The group followed Mr Navarro and Mr Goudal out of Orchard Towers. Once outside, Daniel punched Mr Navarro in the back of the head. He tried to flee, but Daniel pursued him and continued to punch and kick him, even when he collapsed on the ground.

Radin joined in, aiming kicks at Mr Navarro’s face as he lay on the road. By then, a crowd had gathered and the police had been called.

Mr Navarro was taken to hospital at about 7.25am, where he was assessed to be in a stable condition. However, he took the turn for the worse at about 10.30am when he fell into a coma.

Despite an emergency operation to ease swelling in his brain, Mr Navarro remained comatose until his death on May 16, 2016.

Radin and Daniel will be sentenced on Oct 19.

For causing grievous hurt, they face up to 10 years’ jail and caning.