Duo seen throwing oBike bicycles into drain turn themselves in to police

SINGAPORE: A man and a woman who were seen throwing two oBike bicycles into a drain turned themselves in to the police on Friday (Nov 24) morning, Channel NewsAsia understands.

In a viral video that was circulating on social media on Tuesday, the pair were seen pushing two oBike bicycles from the pavement into a drain along Lower Delta Road.

According to the Singapore Police Force, a 36-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are currently assisting with investigations.

Channel NewsAsia learned that the couple turned themselves in at the Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre.





oBike is aware of the incident and has urged "civic-mindedness" among its riders to create a pleasant experience for everyone, the company's co-founder and chief marketing officer Edward Chen had said earlier.

"It is evident that the perpetrators have damaged our bikes maliciously and we strongly condemn their behaviour," added Mr Chen.