Duty-free space at HarbourFront, Tanah Merah ferry terminals expanded

SINGAPORE: Travellers passing through HarbourFront and Tanah Merah ferry terminals will soon be able to enjoy a more integrated duty-free shopping experience in a larger retail space, with new brands and services on offer, the Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC) said on Thursday (Dec 22).

It has reconfigured and expanded the retail space at the arrival and departure areas of the two terminals to about 6,000 sq ft.

The duty-free shops will be run by luxury travel retailer DFS Group, which has been awarded the master contract that will commence on Apr 1, announced SCC.



This is the first time that SCC is consolidating several separate contracts for existing duty-free concessions across six categories - including liquor and tobacco, perfumes and cosmetics, fashion and travel accessories and confectionery concession - into a single contract.

Currently, DFS Group operates two duty-free shops in each of the two terminals while Heinemann Asia Pacific runs one store at HarbourFront and two at Tanah Merah.

Under the new master contract, DFS will operate all seven stores for the next five years, with a two-year extension option.



A single duty-free operator would be able to "maximise space productivity by offering an optimal mix of merchandise to meet customers’ needs, focusing on categories with higher yield, as well as enjoying economies of scale from lower cost with a wider range of offerings", said the cruise centre.

It added that the revamped duty-free stores - with designs inspired by the traditional seafront buildings nestled among Singapore’s coastline - will offer unique products from more than 150 brands, food and whiskey tasting stations, and new e-commerce, collection and home delivery platforms.



SCC said that some of the stores would open in April, although it declined to give specific dates.

The HarbourFront and Tanah Merah terminals serve 6.3 million ferry passengers and 560,000 cruise passengers annually, according to the SCC.