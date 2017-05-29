E-bike rider charged for beating red light, under investigation for attacking elderly man

SINGAPORE: An e-bike rider accused of punching an elderly pedestrian was charged on Monday (May 29) for beating a red light along Hougang Avenue 7.



Yue Kim Ming is accused of beating a red light on May 18 at about 9.25pm while riding a power-assisted bicycle along Hougang Avenue 7, where he allegedly assaulted an elderly pedestrian minutes later.



The 62-year-old was not charged for allegedly punching the 69-year-old pedestrian, but a police prosecutor told the court a charge for voluntarily causing hurt was “pending”, and an investigation into the assault was ongoing.



The man’s daughter posted about her father’s ordeal online, appealing for help in identifying the assailant.



Yue was arrested on Saturday. He will next appear in court on Jun 12.



Advertisement

Advertisement

For beating a red light – a negligent act endangering the safety of others – Yue could be jailed up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,500.

