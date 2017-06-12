E-bike rider killed in accident with prime mover at Geylang; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A e-bike rider was killed in a collision with a prime mover at the junction of Geylang Lorong 13 and Sims Avenue on Monday evening (Jun 12).



The driver of the prime mover has been arrested.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 6.58pm. The 59-year-old male cyclist was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The 48-year-old male driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

