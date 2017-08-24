E-payments proposal: Top industry experts already on board, says Razer CEO

SINGAPORE: In the 24 hours or so after Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang's offer to roll out a nationwide e-payments system got Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's attention, a number of top industry experts have come on board the project, Mr Tan said on Thursday (Aug 24).



The Razer CEO made the offer in an exchange with Mr Lee on Twitter, after the Prime Minister called for Singapore to simplify and integrate e-payment systems in his National Day Rally.

"Make me a proposal and I will study it seriously," Mr Lee tweeted back on Wednesday.

Mr Tan had said he could get the system rolled out nationwide in 18 months.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, he said was putting together the proposal for Mr Lee and "hope(s) to have it in front of him within 14 days or less".

He added that many have reached out to him through LinkedIn and Facebook to help on the e-payments project. "Some of the top e-payments experts in the industry are already on board in the last 24 hrs and working on it with us," he tweeted.





