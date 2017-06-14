E-scooter and bicycle trial kicks off at Science Park One

SINGAPORE: A six-month trial for personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as e-scooters and bicycles kicked off at Singapore Science Park One on Wednesday (Jun 14).

The tie-up between local transport technology start-up Neuron Mobility and master developer Ascendas-Singbridge will see 50 GPS-enabled e-scooters as well as 20 bicycles made available for rent.

Under the trial, users are able to rent the devices using a mobile app, at a rate of S$0.50 for 15 minutes. To ensure responsible user behaviour, sensors have been fitted on the scooters as well as at docking points for real-time monitoring.

Mr Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said this is so the company is able to note when a scooter has been returned. "If somebody tries to remove the (scooter, or) vandalise (it), then our vibration sensors will send us an alert and the real-time location of these things if somebody moves it away," he said.

Current transport options within Singapore Science Park include shuttle bus services and public transport. The PMD sharing scheme would help supplement these options, as commuters can use the devices on an ad-hoc basis to travel short distances, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our tenants will now have an efficient, alternative mode of transport to work, meetings, lunch or other social appointments in and around the park," said Mr Manohar Khiatani, deputy group CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge.

Users can also rent bicycles as part of the trial. (Photo: Junn Loh)

The trial will give Ascendas-Singbridge the opportunity to gauge how receptive users are to the scheme and monitor the devices' use to improve connectivity within the park.