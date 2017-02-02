E-scooter seized after user caught riding with child on road

SINGAPORE: An e-scooter user who rode on the road with a child in tow has had her personal mobility device impounded, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Feb 2).

The woman was riding the e-scooter on the road along Edgefield Plains when she was stopped by Active Mobility Enforcement Officers during one of their routine enforcement operations, LTA said on its Facebook page.





This is against the rules as only bicycles and LTA-approved power-assisted bicycles are allowed on the roads, the agency said.

"Her actions put herself and her young child in danger, and her PMD has since been impounded," LTA said.



It added: "We will take enforcement action against any rider found breaking the law."