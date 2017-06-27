E-scooter sharing services to launch in one-north

SINGAPORE: Those working at or visiting the one-north business district will soon be able to rent e-scooters to get them to their destination, under a new service to be launched by two companies.

Local firm Telepod and German start-up Floatility – which is launching its service in Singapore for the first time – will launch their dockless e-scooter sharing service in one-north by this Friday (Jun 30), the district’s master planner JTC said on Tuesday.

In the initial phase, the e-scooters will be available in key buildings or locations at Biopolis, Fusionopolis, Mediapolis and JTC LaunchPad @ one-north.

“Using the commute between one-north MRT station and Infinite Studios as an example, a PMD (personal mobility device) user would be able to complete the last-mile journey in about 5 minutes, as compared to approximately 12 minutes if the user were to cover the same distance on foot,” it said.

JTC said it is also in talks with other companies to implement their PMD sharing services. All potential operators will implement a dockless system that will connect the key destinations in various precincts within the estate, it said.

Infrastructure in the district will be enhanced to accommodate the increased usage of PMDs. Footpaths will be widened to create a dedicated 2m-wide PMD path alongside existing footpaths, or shared paths of 2.5m wide. Sheltered linkways will also be built, JTC said.

Dedicated parking zones in JTC’s buildings in one-north like Fusionopolis One and nanos at Biopolis will also be set aside for shared PMDs. JTC is also in discussions with private developers to do the same for their buildings in the estate.

Operators will be required to impose monetary disincentives on users who do not return the PMDs to the designated parking zones after use. PMDs that are not parked in the zones may be removed or disposed of, JTC said.

Operators will also have to commit to the “redistribution” of their PMDs to address commuters’ needs during morning and evening peak periods. This includes bringing the PMDs from lower-usage areas to higher-usage areas, it said.

“We hope that by making last-mile connectivity convenient and attractive, it will further encourage one-northers to use public transport and these shared mobility services, bringing one-north a step closer to becoming a car-lite estate,” said JTC CEO Png Cheong Boon.