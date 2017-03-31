Early closure for some MRT stations on East-West Line for maintenance

SINGAPORE: Several MRT stations on the East-West Line will close early for track maintenance and renewal work at railway junctions, SMRT said on Friday (Mar 31).

Stations between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport, and between Lakeside and Joo Koon, will close at 11pm on a few days in April and in early May.

The early closure will give engineering staff additional time to carry out maintenance work to replace rails worn out by wear and tear, SMRT said.

“More time is needed as the replacement of the rails at railway junctions, where crossing, switch and running rails are located, is a complex process. By closing stations about an hour earlier each over three days, engineers will double the time available to work on the tracks,” it said.

Another round of early closures can be expected in June along other stretches of the North-South and East-West Lines, SMRT said.

Commuters will be informed of alternative routes during the nights of early closure, the rail operator added. Announcements will be made at train stations and in trains prior to the closure, and station staff will help to guide commuters.

Parallel bus services will also be available, SMRT said, adding that more information about the bus services will be released within the next few weeks.

The renewal of railway junctions forms part of ongoing works to improve the North-South and East-West Lines, Singapore’s oldest, longest and most heavily utilised MRT line.

SMRT Trains managing director Lee Ling Wee said: “We are confident the renewal of railway junctions, where crossing, switch and running rails are located, will be expedited with additional time gained by closing selected MRT stations earlier.

“Past occasions that called for early closure or late opening of MRT stations resulted in the successful and timely renewal of ageing track infrastructure.”