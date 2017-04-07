Early MRT station closure for rail junction replacement due to time squeeze

SINGAPORE: The replacement of rail junctions along the East-West MRT line will require several stations to close early in April and May to allow maintenance staff more time on the tracks amid competing works.

Other ongoing works, such as train testing and third rail replacement, have meant there is less time for staff to work on the rail junctions, said Mr Kelvin Tan, deputy director, Permanent Way projects, at SMRT Trains.

Speaking on Friday (Apr 7) at a media briefing held at SMRT's Bishan Depot, he said: “For example, if I need to work at Clementi, but I have colleagues working with me on Jurong East or Dover, and they need to pass by my working site, I will have to wait for them to finish their passage before I can start work.”

In the past, there was less congestion on the tracks, he added.

The replacement of these junctions, which are commonly found at interchange stations and terminal stations, is part of regular maintenance works done every three to five years. The rail junctions being replaced are used heavily, up to 300 times a day. Other junctions along the tracks are used less than 10 times a day, in comparison.

The replacement, which involves cutting and welding, has previously taken a total of about nine hours spread over three nights. By closing the stations early, the work should be completed in about seven hours over two nights, he said.

During the works, components of the junctions, which steer the trains into a different direction, will be replaced. The length of track being replaced measures 15 to 20m.

Stations between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport, and between Lakeside and Joo Koon, will close at 11pm on a few days in April and in early May. The renewal of railway junctions forms part of ongoing works to improve the North-South and East-West Lines, Singapore’s oldest, longest and most heavily utilised MRT line.

Another round of early closures can be expected in June along other stretches of the North-South and East-West Lines, SMRT said in its first statement on March 31.

Commuters will be informed of alternative routes during the nights of early closure, the rail operator added. Announcements will be made at train stations and in trains prior to the closure, and station staff will help to guide commuters.

Parallel bus services will also be available, SMRT said.