East Coast Park beach reopened after oil spill clean-up

SINGAPORE: An oil slick at East Coast Beach has been cleaned up, and the affected section of the beach is once again open to the public, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday (Jul 20) evening.



Authorities were notified of the oil slick on Wednesday evening, and NEA officers started the clean-up at first light on Thursday.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) added that it sent patrol boats with oil dispersants to the area.

An NEA spokesman earlier advised members of the public to exercise caution when visiting the beach and to avoid the affected stretches where clean-up operations were ongoing.

NEA was closely monitoring the quality of the sea water, he added.

MPA said it was investigating the situation and that there have been no sightings of oil at sea.