East-West Line hit by peak-hour delay due to track circuit fault

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the East-West Line between City Hall and Dover stations on Wednesday (Jun 14) were affected by a delay during the morning rush hour, due to a track circuit fault at Buona Vista MRT station.

Public transport operator SMRT first advised commuters at 8.13am to add 15 minutes to their commute between City Hall and Dover stations due to the fault. It later revised this to 25 minutes.

As of 9.56am, SMRT said commuters can expect to add 20 minutes to their journey.

"We are working to recover (train) service," it said on Twitter.

This comes after a spate of delays along the North-South Line due to signalling checks.

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration over the delay.

Hello @SMRT_Singapore what's the point of apologising if u keep having train/track faults. Should give us free rides instead to compensate. — muhd nur shafiq (@NurShafqq) June 14, 2017





smrt getting on my nerves seriously — kзnt- (@kentlimx) June 14, 2017





Seriously having the train travel smoothly is like a thing of the past.The EW train has been so slow for the whole of this week!Frustrating! — Emma (@Emmaemmagoh) June 14, 2017



