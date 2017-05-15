Ed Sheeran concerts: No evidence that staff member ‘looted’ tickets, Sports Hub says

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Sports Hub has found no evidence that a member of its staff “looted” tickets to Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Singapore, it said in a statement on Sunday (May 14).

The statement comes after Facebook user Aida Aretha posted an exchange between her and a Carousell user. She said someone touting Ed Sheeren tickets online claimed a friend from "Sports Hub management" helped snap up 220 tickets - 100 for the Nov 11 show, and 120 for the Nov 12 concert.

The seller, who goes by the username reseller_772, was hawking two Category 1 tickets for S$1,100. Tickets for that category were sold on Sports Hub Tix for S$248 each.

(Screengrabs via Facebook)

A check on the Carousell website on Monday found that the account has since been deleted.

Sports Hub said it has reviewed the purchases for the concert tickets and found no suspicious transactions. Tickets were purchased within the transaction limits, it said.

“While we treat such allegations seriously, we have every confidence in the integrity of our staff and systems,” Sports Hub added.

It reiterated that no resellers have been authorised to sell tickets for the Ed Sheeran shows, and urged fans to buy tickets through official or authorised channels.

Tickets for Sheeran's Nov 11 Singapore gig were sold out soon after they were released. Tickets for a second night were also snapped up quickly.

Following complaints from fans that they were unable to secure tickets through its website, Sports Hub said on Thursday that its ticketing system "operated without any technical issues and managed the high demand".