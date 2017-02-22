EDB, MOM to end Contact Singapore alliance in April

SINGAPORE: From Apr 1, the Economic Development Board (EDB) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will discontinue the Contact Singapore alliance, whose function includes engaging overseas Singaporeans and global talent to work in Singapore.



The Contact Singapore brand will remain with EDB and focus on facilitating entrepreneurial talent who have an interest in establishing business activities in the country, the Contact Singapore team said in an email to its subscribers on Tuesday night (Feb 21).

It added that the Contact Singapore job portal will be discontinued with effect from Mar 1, and that existing CVs have already been made available to the firms that the job-seekers applied to.

"When the Contact Singapore alliance was formed in 2008, we wanted to make Singapore a place where global talent would call home, from which they could flourish and contribute. Nine years on, we think Contact Singapore has succeeded in its mission," the email said, adding that Singapore is now better-known globally as one of the world's talent hubs.

Contact Singapore has offices in major cities worldwide including Sydney, London, San Francisco and Mumbai, according to its website. It was not immediately clear from the email if the offices would remain open.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted EDB for comment.