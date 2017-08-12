Eggs in Singapore safe for consumption: AVA

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Saturday (Aug 12) said eggs in Singapore are safe for consumption.

AVA's statement comes in the wake of a scandal in which millions of eggs have been pulled from supermarket shelves across Europe and dozens of poultry farms closed since the discovery of fipronil, which can harm human health, was made public on Aug 1.



The contamination has spread to 15 EU countries, Switzerland and Hong Kong.

"With the ongoing tainted eggs issue in Europe, there may be concerns on the safety of eggs sold in Singapore. Singapore does not import eggs from the affected countries in Europe," said AVA in a Facebook post.



"Our egg supply comes from local and Malaysian hen egg farms. We regularly inspect and conduct sampling of the eggs and hen farms to ensure compliance with our food safety and animal health standards and requirements.



"In view of the recent issue of fipronil contamination, we have tested locally produced and imported eggs, and found them free from fipronil."