Eggs sold at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop are real: AVA

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The eggs sold in a coffee shop at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 are real, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 23).

The notice was in response to a video uploaded by Facebook user 'Jerome Junior' on Friday alleging the eggs to be "man-made eggs from China".



The post that included the 30-second video, which showed the user stirring soft-boiled eggs in a bowl, had by Sunday evening racked up close to 6,000 shares.





"We are aware of a video showing allegedly fake eggs bought from a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio," AVA said. "Our investigations have shown that the eggs sold there are real and were imported from an accredited farm in Malaysia."

Advertisement

The authority added: "There are no imports of eggs from China as China is not an approved source.

"Both imported and locally produced eggs are also regularly sampled for food safety and compliance with AVA's standards and requirements."



