Eight men to be charged for outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE: Eight men, aged between 25 and 57, will be charged in Court on Monday (Oct 23) for eight separate cases of outrage of modesty, committed between January and July 2017, police said in a news release on Sunday.



Five of these cases occurred at public entertainment outlets or on public transport, police added.



According to police, there were 1,168 reported cases of outrage of modesty, between January and September 2017. This was an increase of 194 cases (or 19.9 per cent) compared to the same period last year.



Of the cases, 152 were reported on public transport, while 76 were reported at public entertainment outlets, an increase of 50 cases (or 49.0 per cent) and 15 cases (or 24.6 per cent) respectively, compared to the same period last year.



"To prevent outrage of modesty cases from happening in public entertainment outlets, the Police have worked with operators on additional security measures such as the installation of closed-circuit televisions. In addition, the operators are required to prevent overcrowding and ensure sufficient lighting within their premises," police said.



Patrols are conducted in public transport areas by officers from the Public Transport Security Command to project Police presence and deter outrage of modesty cases.



"In addition, the Police also actively disseminate crime prevention advice to commuters and these are done through posters, videos and crime prevention roadshows in areas such as trains, train stations and bus interchanges," police added.



Anyone convicted for the offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 will be punished with an imprisonment term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

