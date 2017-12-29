ELD to roll out electronic registration at polling stations

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) will be rolling out electronic registration of voters at polling stations, where election officials will scan voters' NRICs to register them before they cast their votes - therefore shortening waiting times, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Friday (Dec 29).



DPM Teo was speaking at the ELD's 70th anniversary celebration held at the Fullerton Building, where it was first established as the Elections Office in 1947.

ELD had announced in August that eRegistration of voters at polling stations would be piloted during the Presidential Election.



In his speech, DPM Teo hailed improvements made to the election process over the years, including the option to vote from overseas, as well as releasing sample counts before official results are made available on counting night.

Mr Teo noted that in the ELD's 70 years, it has conducted 69 elections - comprising 21 elections held before Singapore gained independence and 48 which were conducted after the country gained independence in 1965. The 48 include five presidential elections, 12 general elections and 31 by-elections.

"I commend ELD and our officers for their efforts in administering a fair, reliable and trusted election system," Mr Teo said, adding that voter turnout at presidential and general elections are above 94 per cent on average, which is "comparable to other countries with compulsory voting such as Australia, Belgium and Luxembourg".

"As the custodian of the election process in Singapore, ELD has contributed to 70 years of free and fair elections and upheld the integrity of our democratic process," Mr Teo said.



The event on Friday was also attended by Minister Chan Chun Sing, as well as past and present Returning Officers, election officials and officers from various public agencies that worked with the department, ELD said in a media release.



Mr Teo also highlighted the contributions made by 84-year-old Puteh Bin Mahamood, who has been working at the ELD for 70 years.

"He remembers the first Legislative Council election in 1948 and meeting personalities such as Mr David Marshall and Mr Lim Yew Hock," Mr Teo said. "Mr Puteh is here today and exemplifies the dedication and commitment that ELD staff have for their work."

Mr Puteh Bin Mahamood (fourth from left), who has been with the ELD for 70 years.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that ELD has contributed to nation building in Singapore.

"This would not have been possible without all of you working as one public service," Mr Teo said.

To mark the anniversary, the ELD put together an exhibition showcasing major events and process enhancements over the last 70 years. The exhibits and videos are available on its anniversary website, it said.

