Elderly couple found murdered in Bedok Reservoir flat

SINGAPORE: A 79-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were found dead in a Bedok Reservoir flat on Wednesday (Jun 21). The case has been classified as murder.

In a media release, police said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.40pm. The man and woman were found motionless when police arrived at the flat at Block 717 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Police vehicles spotted at Bedok Reservoir Road on Wednesday (Jun 21).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the two victims were husband and wife. Both of them were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at about 4pm, police said.



Police and forensics investigators were seen entering a corner unit on the second floor. About five to six people, believed to be family members of the victims, were spotted at the stairwell leading up to the flat.



All entrances to the second floor of the block were cordoned off when Channel NewsAsia visited and several police vehicles were on the scene.



Investigations are ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with leads to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or to submit the information online. All information will be kept strictly confidential, police added.