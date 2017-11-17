Elderly man charged for slapping, making sexual advances towards MRT passenger

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old man who slapped and made sexual advances towards another man on board an MRT train in April was charged in court on Friday (Nov 17).

Gan Thean Soo faces three charges of assault, harassment and causing public nuisance for hitting and verbally abusing the victim from the US, Mr Joseph Flynn De Marini, and for raising his voice.

The elderly man was on board the train heading towards Farrer Park station at about 8.30pm on Apr 19 when he allegedly told the victim: "I like you" and made sexual advances towards him. About five minutes later, Gan allegedly slapped Mr De Marini on the head and raised his voice at the man, who caught the episode on camera.

Gan arrived at court on Friday sharply dressed in a burgundy shirt, black trousers and a tie.

A public prosecutor asked the court to allow Gan to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for a psychiatric evaluation. The judge granted this request, and Gan will next appear in court on Dec 1.

He is represented by lawyer Philip Loh.

In a video Mr De Marini uploaded to Facebook after the incident and widely shared on social media, Gan is seen shouting vulgarities at Mr De Marini and appearing to make sexual advances.

Mr De Marini said he tried to defuse the situation at first. His female friend also intervened, but the elderly man yelled at her and threatened her, he added.



“He touched me, and I told him not to, and I briefly lost my temper – after that he slapped me on the side of the head,” Mr De Marini wrote.