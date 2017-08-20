Elderly man, daughter found dead at Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man and his 27-year-old daughter were found dead at Block 560 Pasir Ris Street 51 on Sunday afternoon (Aug 20).



The man was found motionless at the foot of the block while his daughter was found dead in their home on the second floor. Channel NewsAsia understands the woman had stab wounds on her body.



Police said they were alerted to the incident at 1.22pm and both father and daughter were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that two other family members - the man's wife and their son - were not at home at the time of the incident as they were out grocery shopping.

Residents living in the area also told Channel NewsAsia that the daughter and father were close to each other and they were previously seen going out together.



One resident who lives on the floor above the family's flat said the father was a very patient and loving man.



She told Channel NewsAsia that on Sunday afternoon, she heard a clanging sound and then a loud thud coming from the flat, prior to the bodies being discovered.



Police said that investigations into both deaths are ongoing.