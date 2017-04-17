Elderly man dies after Bukit Panjang accident, driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old male pedestrian died of his injuries after an accident involving a minibus on Monday (Apr 17).

Police said they were informed of the accident along the service road of Block 485 Segar Road at 6.12am. The elderly man was unconscious when he was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The 69-year-old male driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act, and police said investigations are ongoing.