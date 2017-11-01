Elderly widow who sued three sons over property and S$200,000 opts for settlement

SINGAPORE: An 89-year-old widow and her son who sued three of his brothers over property and a sum of S$200,000 have agreed to a settlement on Wednesday (Nov 1).

In a trial that began on Tuesday (Oct 31), Mdm Tan Lwee had sought a court order to sell three properties in Teck Whye, Serangoon and Jurong that she is co-owner of, her share of the rental income from those three properties, and the return of a "reparation" sum of S$200,000 given to her by her deceased husband to make up for his infidelity and abuse.

The three brothers, eldest son Lim Chin Keng, in his early 60s, second son Lim Chin Hong, 59, and Lim Chin Sin, 46, had claimed her name was included in the three properties at the time of purchase solely for “convenience”.

The only source of income for the illiterate mother of eight, who has not worked since 1997, would have been the rental income from these properties, court documents showed.



Mdm Tan contended that she had not received any rental income from the property, but was liable to make payment for the income tax each year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mdm Tan also claimed that she has not been able to access an “iota” of the S$200,000 sum that is in a joint account held by Mdm Tan, fourth son and co-plaintiff Lim Chin Hwa, 55, and youngest son Chin Sin.



She claimed that Chin Sin – whose signature is required for any withdrawals from the joint account - refused to consent to the release of the monies, despite knowing that she was the sole beneficiary.



In a joint statement, the plaintiffs’ lawyer Alywin Goh and defendants’ lawyer Thomas Toh said all parties involved were happy with the outcome. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

All three were seen shaking hands with Chin Hwa after the announcement of the settlement. The youngest, Chin Sin, rested his hand on Mdm Tan’s back and chatted briefly with her in dialect.



Mdm Tan, who is wheelchair-bound, declined to comment on the case.



“The case is already over, so let bygones be bygones. At least my mother’s expenses are covered, and if she’s happy, it’s okay. But if a mirror is broken, it’s very hard to repair. Don’t let the relationships sour to that point,” said Chin Hwa in Mandarin.



The relationship between Mdm Tan and her husband deteriorated in 2009, after she discovered he was having an affair with their domestic helper.



In the same year, she moved out of her matrimonial flat in Bukit Panjang to live with her fourth son. Chin Keng and Chin Hong were noted to be closer to their father.



In 2010, Mdm Tan started divorce proceedings, but discontinued them in 2011 after her husband offered S$200,000 as a form of reparation.



The relationship between Mdm Tan, Chin Keng and Chin Hong soured further after the death of her husband in 2014.



In the same month of his death, the two brothers installed an additional padlock on the gates of her matrimonial flat, in a bid to “evict” her from her own property, said the plaintiff’s lawyer.



The brothers, however, said that it was installed to prevent the second plaintiff from taking any remaining documents and their father’s personal belongings.



The two plaintiffs also claimed that the three brothers, who were also executors and trustees of their father’s will, did not inform them of their entitlements despite having “numerous” opportunities to do so in 2014 and 2015, and have not received a “single cent”.