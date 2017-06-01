Elderly woman charged with cheating man of S$200,000 ‘for Mr Lee Kuan Yew’

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old woman was charged on Thursday (Jun 1) with 169 counts of cheating for fooling a man into handing over more than S$200,000 over 14 years, telling him the money was “for Mr Lee Kuan Yew”.

Tan Hwee Ngo appeared to be in good spirits when she appeared before a judge on Thursday, dressed in a red blouse, chunky jade bangle and leaning heavily on a walking stick as she made her way to the dock.

She is accused of cheating Mr Tan Soy Kiang, who is in his seventies, for over a decade from June 1999 until December 2013.

In June 1999, Tan allegedly induced Mr Tan to withdraw S$53,161 from his Central Provident Fund (CPF) account by telling him the money was “needed for Mr Lee Kuan Yew”.

From January 2000 until December 2013, Mr Tan allegedly handed over S$500 every month, believing the money was, again, “needed for Mr Lee Kuan Yew”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Court documents show the monthly payments were made to Ms Boo Sok Hiang, who then handed the cash to Tan, it is believed. Ms Boo has since died, Channel NewsAsia understands.

Tan’s lawyer Mr Mathew Kurian said his client is disputing the charges, meaning the case will go to trial.

Tan is on S$20,000 bail, and will next appear in court on Jun 22.