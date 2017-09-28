Elderly woman dies in accident along West Coast Drive; taxi driver arrested

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman has died after being hit by a taxi early on Wednesday morning (Sep 27). The 59-year-old taxi driver was arrested.

Police said they were informed of the incident, which occurred along West Coast Drive towards West Coast Road, at about 6.25am on Wednesday.



The 67-year-old woman was found lying motionless, police said. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the taxi involved belongs to ComfortDelGro and has contacted the transport company for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.