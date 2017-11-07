Elderly woman jailed for cheating more than S$285,000 over 6 years

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old woman was jailed for two years and eight months on Tuesday (Nov 7) for cheating nine victims of S$285,825 over nearly six years, from 2011 until 2016.

Neo Ngou Moy worked in the beauty services industry and hatched a plot to swindle friends and clients by persuading them to invest in beauty products and promising monthly dividends.

One of Neo’s victims was 59-year-old Wong Ah Sen, a hairstylist who worked at a salon next to the beauty parlour Neo ran. Ms Wong helped Neo at the parlour on occasion, and confided in her about her financial difficulties. In August 2011, Neo asked Ms Wong to invest in beauty products.

She even offered to invest an initial S$1,500 on Ms Wong’s behalf in the face of her friend’s financial difficulties, Deputy Public Prosecutor Victoria Ting told the court.

From October 2011 to February 2012, Ms Wong handed over S$108,200 to Neo. To afford this investment, Ms Wong sold her jewellery and her husband took several bank loans, the court heard. Ms Wong received S$17,300 in “dividend payments” until Neo told her in March 2012 not to expect any more returns.

Police reports were lodged against Neo as early as 2012, the prosecutor said. But though she was under investigation, Neo, who went by the name Sally, continued her swindling ways. “Such conduct is brazen, determined, and shows a disregard for the law,” Ms Ting said, urging the court to sentence Neo to at least three years’ jail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neo pleaded for leniency. Her lawyer noted the scheme was “amateurish” and unsophisticated, and should not be compared to schemes involving the financial industry, which are more serious.

The lawyer also pointed out Neo has made some restitution, and that she did not personally profit from the scam. She had used the money she swindled to pay unlicensed moneylenders she had borrowed from, the lawyer said.

Neo has made restitution of S$32,300, which is just over 10 per cent of the sum she swindled over the years.

Neo pleaded guilty to 10 charges of cheating. Another 21 were taken into account when she was sentenced.

For cheating, she could have been sentenced to up to 10 years’ jail on each charge, and fined.