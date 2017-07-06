Eldershield Review Committee suggests looking into Govt administration of scheme

SINGAPORE: The ElderShield Review Committee has suggested that the Ministry of Health study the possibility of having the Government administer the scheme, which helps those with severe disabilities with the cost of their care.

In a news release on Thursday (Jul 7), the Health Ministry-appointed committee explained that when Singaporeans are auto-enrolled for ElderShield at the age of 40, they are assigned to one of three private insurers administering the scheme.

Some participants of the committee's focus group discussion sessions suggested that the administration of the scheme should be simplified to be administered by just one provider - the Government. They drew parallels to the single-provider approach of MediShield Life, the committee said.

"The committee is of the view that there is merit in studying the value and feasibility of Government administration of ElderShield, while retaining private insurers’ participation in the provision of long-term care insurance," it added.

As part of its review of how to enhance the scheme, the committee also announced on Thursday that it had set up a sub-committee to look into improving the ElderShield claims process and to make it easier to navigate for severely disabled patients, caregivers and long-term care providers.

One potential area of improvement the claims assessment sub-committee will look at is the need to improve the accessibility of information on the ElderShield claims process.

According to the committee, caregivers have highlighted that patients are often unaware of their ElderShield coverage or how to make a claim. To address this, the sub-committee is studying the types of care that severely disabled patients go through in hospitals and other care settings in order to identify key points at which important information on ElderShield can be provided to patients, the committee said.

It is also studying how best to work with front-line staff to guide families more effectively through the claims application process, it added.