Electric car-sharing scheme to hit the roads Dec 12

SINGAPORE: The first fleet of cars for an electric car-sharing scheme will hit the roads next Tuesday (Dec 12).

BlueSG, a subsidiary of French transportation firm Bollore Group, said it will deploy 80 vehicles which users can book via the BlueSG mobile app. The app will be available on the App Store and Google Play from Dec 5.

The company signed an agreement with the Land Transport Authority and the Economic Development Board last year to develop the electric car-sharing programme, which will see 1,000 electric cars deployed in stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rentals will be charged based on duration instead of distance, and users can choose from two subscription plans.

Under the premium yearly membership plan, priced at S$15 a month, subscribers are charged S$0.33 per minute for a minimum booking of 15 minutes.

The weekly membership plan does not charge a recurring fee and users will pay S$0.50 per minute for a minimum duration of 15 minutes.

Users will be able to book the electric cars via a mobile app. (Photo: BlueSG)

“We are excited about the impending official launch in Singapore, as it is the world’s second biggest electric vehicle car-sharing programme after Paris," said BlueSG managing director Franck Vitte in a news release.

A total of 30 BlueSG stations offering 120 charging points will be rolled out islandwide by the end of this year.

Of these, 18 stations will be located in public housing estates including Tampines, Bishan and Punggol, while 10 stations will be in the city centre and its fringes and two others will be within the industrial and commercial estates at one-north and the Science Park.

The company said it aims to have a fleet of 1,000 electric vehicles and 2,000 charging points by 2020.

Those interested can sign up and register on BlueSG's website.